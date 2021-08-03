Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

School Is Coming Back, and COVID-19 Never Left

By Steven Hale
Nashville Scene
 3 days ago

As Nashville prepares for a third school year that will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has shown it can adapt as well as if not better than the society it’s attacking. The vaccines, developed with miraculous speed, have been remarkably effective against the virus. Yet so many Tennesseans — and Americans in general — have been so resistant to getting the shot that the virus is raging again, in the form of the Delta variant.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Health
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Nashville, TN
Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Cdc#School Bus#Covid 19#Tennesseans#Americans#Covid#Cdc#Napier Elementary#Mnps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama StateWSFA

Back to school: Alabama health officials release updated COVID-19 guidance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released updated guidance for school officials as they prepare to welcome faculty, students and staff for the school year. The guidelines for school administrators and school nurses reflect the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including...
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Back to school: Start dates and COVID-19 guidelines for Alabama schools

All students, faculty, and visitors will be required to wear face masks until further notice at all schools. Unless mandated by a government entity, facial coverings will be optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors. Classroom and common spaces will return to pre-COVID configurations and procedures. More information here. Bessemer...
Indiana StateWTHR

Families prepare for back to school as Indiana COVID-19 cases continue to rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Besides the normal back to school jitters, concerns surrounding COVID-19 are still there for parents, especially as the number of cases continue to go up. The start of school is still nearly two weeks away for brothers Finn and Ewan Scott, but they’re all ready go with new backpacks to start first grade and kindergarten. Anything beyond that, their mom Victoria Barrett said, is just a wait-and-see kind of thing.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Parents split on sending children back to school amid COVID-19 guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As many schools are making final preparations for the 2021-22 school year, parents are now faced with a decision whether or not they feel comfortable sending their children back into the classroom with COVID-19 guidelines put in place. Across Central Illinois, some school districts are requiring...
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Cayuga County Health Department: COVID-19 and back-to-school immunizations

Summer is unfortunately more than halfway over, and that means the school year will be starting before we know it. This past 2020-2021 school year was taxing on us all — children, parents, teachers, administrators — so let’s prepare for an even better one this upcoming school year by ensuring everyone has the recommended and required vaccinations.
EducationABC 15 News

Back-to-school health, safety tips amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Students are headed back to school for the 2021-2022 school year, but coronavirus is again a cause for concern. Data shows a rise in COVID-19 cases among young people and officials at school districts are keeping a close eye on the numbers. We asked ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Janice Johnston...
EducationKilgore News Herald

Kilgore ISD implements less restrictive COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Kilgore ISD has implemented a COVID-19 back-to-school plan for the 2021-2022 school year which aims protect the health of students and faculty while allowing for revised guidelines set by state and governmental health agencies. “At the start of last school year, KISD had to adopt a COVID-19 back-to-school plan,” said...
Educationabc27.com

Staying safe from COVID-19 while heading back to school in person

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After a year of hybrid and remote learning, many students and their caregivers are ready to get back to in-person education this upcoming school year. Wearing masks and getting vaccinated are two ways experts say students can stay safe and healthy when they’re back in the classroom.
Educationmegadoctornews.com

COVID-19 pandemic: Helping young children and parents transition back to school

Many early care and education programs stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide needed care. But for many families, the pandemic meant keeping their children at home. With more programs and schools opening up for in-person learning, this means more children will be away from home again after a long break. And many babies who were born just before or during the COVID-19 pandemic may have stayed home rather than starting an early care and education program1. For these children and their parents— including caregivers who have the role of parent—an early care and education program will be a brand-new experience.
Kerrville, TXjambroadcasting.com

KISD announces Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Kerrville Independent School District will be hosting a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinic which will be conducted at the Tivy High School Gym on Saturday, August 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the Texas Military Department to people age 12 and older and is available to students, staff and Kerrville families.

Comments / 2

Community Policy