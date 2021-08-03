School Is Coming Back, and COVID-19 Never Left

Many early care and education programs stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide needed care. But for many families, the pandemic meant keeping their children at home. With more programs and schools opening up for in-person learning, this means more children will be away from home again after a long break. And many babies who were born just before or during the COVID-19 pandemic may have stayed home rather than starting an early care and education program1. For these children and their parents— including caregivers who have the role of parent—an early care and education program will be a brand-new experience.