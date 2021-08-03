You Can See Over 60 Sculptures On A Hike Around Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park In Illinois
Hiking is always a great way to explore nature and get some fresh air, and not all hiking trails are exactly the same. There’s one particular trail in the village of Skokie that is as unique as it gets. Visitors can walk along a 6.5-mile trail and view large-scale contemporary art sculptures at the same time. Best of all, it’s free and open to the public year-round. Let’s take a look at the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park, its trail, and the art.
Have you visited the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park in Illinois? If you have, what was your favorite sculpture? Feel free to start a discussion in the comment section. For more information on the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park, visit the official website and follow the Facebook page. To learn more about the trail around the park, visit the webpage on AllTrails.
Address: Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park, N McCormick Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076, USA
