Have you seen Michelle? Silver Alert issued for missing Manatee County woman

Have you seen Michelle? A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Manatee County woman.

Deputies say 69-year-old Michelle Puffenburger was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday driving her gold 2004 Honda Accord with FL tag No. JL89B near the area of 5300 14th Street W in Bradenton.

She was following someone else to her home when she "became lost while driving," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say Puffenburger has dementia and doesn't have her medication with her. And, she wouldn't know the way to get home without help.

Puffenburger is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral nightgown.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who knows where she is to call deputies at 941-747-3011.