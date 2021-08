Washington D.C., New Orleans and even Disneyworld are just a few of a handful of places deciding to bring back universal masking mandates, even if you are fully vaccinated. The United States saw roughly 130,000 new COVID cases yesterday. These numbers along with the delta variant are causing many people to reconsider their travel plans. According to a spokesperson from AAA, travel is at an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic. Erie News Now Contributor and Epidemiologist Doctor Becky Dawson warns, even if you're vaccinated, those summer plans might not be looking so hot and to get used to the idea that mask mandates may be on their way back in the next couple of weeks.