COVID-19 numbers are climbing. Will Connecticut high school sports be derailed again?

With two weeks until the start of preseason practice, the high school football community in Connecticut is concerned — once again — that the season may be derailed. As the delta variant has spread, COVID-19 numbers have spiked throughout the state.

Six counties — Fairfield, Tolland, Windham, Hartford, New Haven and New London — have “substantial” levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state health officials have “strongly recommended” indoor mask wearing.

As of now, the plan is to play a regular fall sports season in Connecticut, but those in high school sports are once again left wondering if the pandemic will disrupt their season again.

“A month ago, I didn’t even think about it,” Hartford Public High coach Harry Bellucci said. “OK, I’m getting ready for my last football season. We’ve got our new turf field. I’ve got a nice little team coming back. I’m excited about it, but the last week and a half it’s been, ‘Uh oh, now I’m getting nervous about it.’ ... I’m hoping and praying that in the next week and a half before (organized team activities) start on Aug. 12 that the numbers drop a little bit and we square off and we’re not still on the rise.”

Connecticut was one of two states to not hold a football season last year after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, heeding advice from the state Department of Public Health and the governor’s office, barred game play and limited teams to practices and low-contact scrimmages only. The decision resulted in an uproar from players, coaches and families, a number of protests and the creation of independent leagues across the state.

The remainder of fall high school sports were played with modifications. Winter sports, sans wrestling and indoor track and field, were played, with masking required for basketball and hockey. The spring season was held in more traditional fashion, with a full regular season and state tournament for the first time since the fall of 2019.

“I think after last year, you don’t trust anything,” said Brian Mazzone, head coach of the Stafford/Somers/East Windsor football co-op. “... I think there’s a real fear from the football community.”

As it stands now, the high school fall sports season is still on with no restrictions, including a traditional regular season and state tournament, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference executive director Glenn Lungarini said.

Football will begin organized team activities on Aug. 12, practice on Aug. 21, and cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer and girls volleyball will start between Aug. 16 and Aug. 26, with contests beginning between Aug. 30 and Sep. 9.

Lungarini said the CIAC has discussed the potential of having volleyball players wear masks indoors, as the boys side did in the spring, though that has been the only mitigating strategy proposed.

“We are still, at this point, planning full seasons,” Lungarini said. “That has not changed.”

Even with that messaging from the CIAC, last year’s experience and the rising metrics have coupled to create uncertainty over the upcoming season for some.

“Everybody’s kind of concerned,” Southington athletic director Steve Risser said. “But until we hear something, I’d be hesitant to say anything about it except all the school districts are concerned. We’re still in a better place than many states. We were hoping to be back to normal this year. But we’re just going to have to see.”

As the school year nears and the debate to mask or not mask in classrooms continues, worries surrounding high schoolers — in the classroom and on the field — have reached the medical community, too.

“What I feel comfortable saying is, I believe [for] many local directors of health, our concern level is increasing,” said North Central Health District director Patrice Sulik.

Athletes and vaccines

One of the keys to avoiding problems this year will be the vaccination rate among high school athletes.

Lungarini said that the organization has not discussed a vaccine mandate, though he highlighted the incentives for players. Vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine, so long as they remain asymptomatic. The CIAC recently partnered with the state Department of Public Health to promote vaccination among athletes.

“It’s even critically more important to get vaccinated for those close contact sports,” said Hartford Health Department director Liyany Arroyo. “If you’re in someone’s face, we know that close contact, respiratory, we know you want to be as protected as much as possible from serious disease and death. Even though children and youth may not often get very sick from this, we still don’t know what could be long-term effects are from even a mild case of COVID.

“Anyone that’s looking to play sports should look at getting vaccinated this week.”

Mazzone said he’ll have a conversation with his players regarding vaccines. Bellucci said that he and his entire coaching staff are vaccinated, and while he did not ask his players whether they are, he did inform them of the benefits.

“If a kid talks to me, I’ll try to explain to him what the science of it is,” Bellucci said. “You never know what they hear, or what they think, or who they’re getting their information from.”

In playing three seasons of high school sports during a pandemic last year, Lungarini said the CIAC and its member schools now have a firmer understanding of how to do so and keep kids safe. Vaccines are just another piece of the preventative puzzle. But as Sulik said, the onus still falls upon athletes, coaches and parents to take the correct safety measures. Last year, those parties sometimes dropped the ball when it came to personal responsibility, she said.

“We told people [last year] not to use buses to transport students,” Sulik said. “People used buses to transport students. We encouraged coaches to not get within 6 feet of their athletes, unless someone was injured and they had to get close. That didn’t seem to play out in real life. We encouraged parents, don’t be bringing someone else’s kid in your car. We had lots of contacts because Johnny’s mom drove Jimmy to practice because his mom was still at work.

“On one hand, do we have more experience that could help? Yes. But have we seen that behavior kind of improve and get better through it? We haven’t.”

Those who sat out last year — like Bellucci and Mazzone — understand that nothing is guaranteed. And as Lungarini stressed much of 2020, everything in the pandemic is fluid, and projecting a month into the future can often be an unfruitful game.

Bellucci could have retired last year, but after the 2020 season was canceled, the longtime Hartford Public coach made the decision to come back for his 42nd year in 2021. He didn’t want to end his career on a non-season.

“To not have a second football season would be a disaster of epic proportions,” Bellucci said. “I want to end on a positive note. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and watching those numbers every day.”

