Major Hawaii hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees
Employees of four of Hawaii’s major hospital systems, including Hawaii Pacific Health, Kaiser Permanente, The Queen’s Health Systems and Adventist Health Castle, are now required to get the COVID- 19 vaccine, according to mandates announced Monday by health care executives. The hospitals join a rapidly growing pool of health care employers nationally that are mandating the vaccine in light of the fast-spreading delta variant, which has caused COVID-19 cases to soar locally and nationally.www.staradvertiser.com
