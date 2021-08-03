Kokua Line: How do I know whether I have enough solar energy to sell back to Hawaiian Electric?

Question: I’m interested in Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program but can’t get answers to my question. Under the program, you must allow HECO to siphon off kilowatts from your battery for two hours during the 6-8:30 p.m. time slot for 10 years. Since I need to keep some of the battery power for my own needs, how do I determine how much I can commit to give HECO for 10 years? I’ve emailed them but haven’t gotten a response. I also checked with a solar company, with no luck.