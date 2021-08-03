Cancel
Manchester, CT

Manchester officials working on LGBTQ resolution

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Manchester town leaders will discuss a resolution meant to ensure that local policies, facilities and services are welcoming to all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The proposed LGBTQ resolution is to be discussed at the board of directors’ September meeting, Deputy Mayor Sarah Jones said Monday.

The document will draw from the Human Rights Campaign’s municipal equality index ( bit.ly/3jefoHR ) and GLSEN, an LGBTQ advocacy group focused on schools, Jones said.

HRC’s index measures communities’ inclusiveness by availability of public accommodations such as single-user restrooms, employee benefits, employment opportunity policies and contractors’ nondiscrimination policies that include sexual orientation and/or gender identity, among other issues.

Of the 506 municipalities included in the 2020 index, 94 earned the top score of 100, including Norwalk and Stamford. Hartford’s score was 99. At the low end, Bridgeport’s score was 42.

Other measures of being a welcoming, equality-minded community included having an openly LGBTQ elected or appointed official in senior leadership, supporting services for LGBTQ youth and having an LGBTQ liaison to the municipal executive. Manchester has had an LGBTQ liaison (Det. Claire Hearn) at the town police department since 2017.

Such policies make good economic sense, according to HRC.

“Inclusive non-discrimination laws give cities a competitive edge,” the organization says on its website. “A growing body of research shows that openness to diversity and inclusiveness is not a byproduct of communities that achieve economic prosperity, but rather a key element in the formula that leads to economic growth.”

GLSEN on its website highlights Connecticut law, signed this summer by Gov. Ned Lamont, that includes funding for creation of a model K-8 curriculum that includes LGBTQ+ studies.

Asked if she has found any glaring gaps in Manchester’s approach to inclusivity, Jones said no, but the proposed resolution will seek to identify needed services and facilities. She said it will call for an audit, for example, to determine where single-user, gender neutral bathrooms are lacking.

In some cases, Jones said, state law already covers needed protections, including a prohibition on so-called “conversion therapy,” the practice of forcing a person to conform to cisgender or heterosexual norms.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

