Tri Bourne’s partner, Jake Gibb, retires after beach volleyball defeat

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO >> Jake Gibb lingered on the sand at the Shiokaze Park beach volleyball court to say goodbye after his fourth trip to the Olympics came to an end. To his temporary teammate, Tri Bourne. And to international competition, for good. “I was just enjoying the moment, and I was...

