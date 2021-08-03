In $1 trillion US infrastructure spending bill, Connecticut projects include rebuilding highways and protecting Long Island Sound. High speed rail is not funded in package.

A trillion infrastructure bill will fund improvements to Connecticut highways. Here, workers finish a new off ramp in downtown Hartford. Mark Mirko/The Hartford Courant

A nearly $1 trillion spending bill being readied for approval in Congress to rebuild highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects includes Connecticut priorities such as repairing the Northeast rail system and protecting Long Island Sound.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats, spoke to reporters Monday, outlining a few programs funded in the 2,700-page Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was released Sunday night by a group of senators drafting it. A vote is expected by the end of the week.

“This bipartisan proposal could mean billions of dollars to Connecticut’s roads, bridges, rail, VA facility, broadband, a range of physical infrastructure that has been disregarded for decades and as a result has been decaying and degraded,” Blumenthal said.

Murphy said the spending measure has the potential to be an “economic game changer” for Connecticut, improving highways and other public works to move people and goods to New York and Boston. He said he would spend Monday reading the legislation “to make sure that the priorities we pushed for as a delegation are accurately represented in that text.” However, most the details in the massive bill are still not known.

The legislation is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda and is the first phase of his infrastructure plan.

Spending across the United States would cover a broad array of projects: rebuilding roads and bridges, building electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading ports and airports, improving water and wastewater treatment, expanding access to broadband, industrial site remediation and modernizing the electric grid.

Blumenthal said the legislation includes $30 billion over five years to repair, but not rebuild, along the Northeast rail corridor. It’s a “small part of what is necessary,” he said. The Northeast Corridor Commission recommended $117 billion over 15 years.

The infrastructure measure would handle the backlog of maintenance and repair, but not massive rebuilding necessary for high-speed rail, he said.

Murphy said $24 billion of the $30 billion would go to a federal-state partnership that will deliver more money to Connecticut. Amtrak would receive the remaining $6 billion. Still, it’s insufficient, he said.

“This is not good enough to get high-speed modern rail to Connecticut,” Murphy said.

The measure also includes a $100 million increase for L.I. Sound, water quality and habitat and coastal restoration. “That’s a big win for Connecticut,” he said.

Previously, federal spending earmarked $4 million a year for water improvement and resiliency projects at Long Island Sound. That has since increased to $30 million and the infrastructure legislation would add $20 million annually over five years.

The money would help clean up rivers that empty into the sound, limit storm water runoff and bolster coastal resiliency to protect against storm surges, Murphy said.

He also pointed to “significant money” for the Coast Guard Academy in New London, including $50 million in infrastructure projects and $6 million to support a new pier in New London for the Coast Guard cutter Eagle.

Blumenthal said he has reached out to Greg Hayes, chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies Corp., the parent company of jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, to discuss issues related to financing the infrastructure bill.

Hayes, who is a board member of the Business Roundtable, an advocacy organization, said July 27 in a conference call with industry analysts following the release of Raytheon’s second-quarter financial results that lobbyists have been pressing Congress to include relief on deducting research and development costs used to finance infrastructure spending.

“Obviously, there’s pressure to take the corporate rate up we’ll see where that goes, but I think we’re still hopeful that we will see a . . . some type of a relief,” Hayes said.

Blumenthal said “there are no new corporate taxes involved, at least right now, of any significant magnitude. No user fees, no taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.”

Murphy said the budget bill “will involve raising some taxes on corporations that are paying almost nothing today. “That will involve asking folks making $1 million a year to do a little bit more,” he said.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .