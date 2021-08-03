Broadway theaters will require proof of vaccination and masks. Connecticut theaters’ plans vary

Broadway theaters, reopening in the coming weeks, will require audiences to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, the trade association Broadway League announced this weekend. The announcement is already starting to echo throughout Connecticut.

Six weeks before the Broadway-based announcement, both Broadway League and Actors Equity, the union that represents theater performers and stage managers, announced policies for nationally touring Broadway shows similar to those in New York.

Big Broadway tours won’t be reaching Connecticut theaters, including The Bushnell, Shubert, Waterbury Palace, Garde Arts Center, until September or October. The Broadway League and Equity police require audiences be masked, but there is no across-the-board proof of vaccination required. Touring performers, by contrast, need not be masked onstage but are required to be vaccinated and tested. A distance of at least six feet between the stage (or, in the case of The Bushnell and Shubert, the orchestra pit) and the audience is stipulated in the agreement.

Westport Country Playhouse made a surprise announcement last week that one of the final show of its 2021 season, the religious drama “Doubt,” would be staged live and not just streamed as the rest of the season has been. But to attend, the WCP announced, live audiences will need to show proof of vaccination.

Westport is alone so far among Connecticut venues requiring proof of vaccination.

Last week the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven announced its 2021-22 season and said it would require audiences to be masked.

Other theaters are waiting for state mandates and up-to-date health information. Cynthia Rider, the managing director of Hartford Stage, says it is too early for her theater to announce a policy. “We are reopening in the middle of October. We don’t know what may happen between now and then. When we reopen, we will be following the best, most timely advice and guidance.”

Hartford Stage is a member of the League of Resident Theaters, the professional theater organization that represents dozens of major regional theaters in the U.S. Other Connecticut LORT theaters include Goodspeed Musicals, Westport Country Playhouse, the Yale Repertory Theatre and the Long Wharf Theatre. The LORT position is that its member theaters “need to abide by state policy guidelines,” Rider says. LORT theaters are also subject to Equity union guidelines.

Asked if there were any potential COVID policies that might lead Hartford Stage to be unable to open this fall, Rider says “if they went way back [to late 2020] when the state was only allowing 25% capacity, we couldn’t do that. But I don’t think anybody is talking about that.”

The current sentiment appears to be that audiences should be able to attend, but with strong safety guidelines in place.

How those guidelines will be enforced is an important question that many theaters have not settled yet. It is hoped that, as with the common theater annoyance of people looking at their cell phones during a performance, that self-policing in the audience will be sufficient without the need for ushers or others to get involved.

At Connecticut’s small theaters, which have staged shows before its larger ones, policies vary, as has audience compliance.

On opening night of “Into the Woods” at Playhouse on Park, the audience was told by an actor (in the role of a Town Crier character, who has made announcements throughout the playhouse’s Connecticut Shakespeare Festival) to wear masks during the performance for the safety of the performers, who were not masked. Only about three quarters of the hundred or so people in the auditorium complied. Playhouse on Park’s floor-level stage extends right out to the feet of the people sitting in the front row, and in some scenes some of the actors walk out into the auditorium.

Very few people donned masks for outdoor performances of “Walden,” presented by TheaterWorks on Riverfront Recapture land in Windsor, and “As You Like It” at Capital Classics’ Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival on the lawn of the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford. TheaterWorks says in its promotional materials that “COVID best practices will be in place – always!,” and has capped seating at 50 lawn chairs, spaced apart in an expansive field area. Only a couple of audience members were seen to be wearing masks at the Friday night performance.

At the Saturday night performance of “As You Like It,” the audience brought blankets and lawn chairs and were seated very close together. An actor gave a comical rhyming speech explaining the COVID protocols, including that those going inside the nearby Autorino Center to use the restrooms should wear masks. While few wore masks on the lawn, many complied with the masks-indoors policy. Capital Classics says that if it begins raining during a performance and the show has to be relocated inside the Autorino Center, masks will be required.

As the rate of COVID cases fluctuates and more theaters reopen, guidelines and policies will likely evolve. Connecticut is still in the early days of indoor venues reopening. Some theaters have already decided how to behave, while others insist it is too early to know what the best practices are likely to be.

“I hope that theater audiences will be conscientious,” Rider says. “That is what will keep our doors open.”

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .