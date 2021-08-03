Cancel
Simone Biles returned for the balance beam final at the Olympics. Here's the latest on the competition

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Video above: Biles withdraws from all-around competition. Simone Biles stuck the landing. The American gymnastics superstar won bronze during the balance beam final on Tuesday, a week after she took herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal...

