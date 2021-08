ITS would like to make you aware of a new Google Drive security update coming soon. Beginning on September 13, 2021 Google will be applying a new security update to some of your shared files. This means that if you have shared a file with someone and they have not yet opened it, after September 13th they will need to request access to it to view it. This may cause an increase in access requests. Those who have already viewed the files will still be able to.