FORECAST | Another gorgeous day, but sizzling hot temperatures are returning soon

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpo1h_0bG6ipua00

We have another gorgeous day expected throughout Northeast Ohio with plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Get outside and enjoy it if you can!

If you're missing the summer sizzle, don't worry... We have hot temperatures set to return to the region throughout the days ahead with highs that are expected to top 90 degrees.

This week also looks mainly dry with no major storm systems floating through the area. We'll have to watch for spotty downpours as some moisture from a system to our southeast, but no soaking rains are in the forecast this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8arW_0bG6ipua00

LONG-RANGE HEAT

By the weekend, temps look much warmer. The extended forecast centers a large ridge over much of the central and eastern U.S. This would bring some more heat and humidity to a good portion of the Ohio Valley by the weekend with 80s and 90s carrying into the beginning of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ldwfl_0bG6ipua00

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Sun with a few afternoon clouds. Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm. Isolated storm chances. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun with high clouds. Hot. Low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low 90s.

