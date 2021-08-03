Cancel
Black holes born with magnetic fields quickly shed them

By Emily Conover
Science News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike a shaggy dog in springtime, some black holes have to shed. New computer simulations reveal how black holes might discard their magnetic fields. Unlike dogs with their varied fur coats, isolated black holes are mostly identical. They are characterized by only their mass, spin and electric charge. According to a rule known as the no-hair theorem, any other distinguishing characteristics, or “hair,” are quickly cast off. That includes magnetic fields.

