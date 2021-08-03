Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Why You Should Recruit Like a College Basketball Coach, According to a Former LinkedIn Exec

By Steve Cadigan
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 15 years, I've led human resources at LinkedIn and consulted with both small organizations and Fortune 500 companies. I've seen palpable frustration rising between employers, who are trying to advance their businesses, and employees, who are concerned with their professional futures. The pandemic only accelerated this revolution, to a point where now both employers and employees are uncertain what the future of work will look like.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#College Graduates#Cold Brew#Linkedin#Nba#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsSTACK

How To Get Recruited For Women’s College Basketball

Hint: It takes hard work, on and off the court. Considering every level, there are just less than 2,000 women’s college basketball teams in the United States. However, there are more than 400,000 female high school basketball players. And of those, only about 28,000 will play at any college level.
College Sportsleadertimes.com

College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary can only imagine what it’s like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. North Carolina State’s fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in. “As a recruit now,” Leary said, “I think it is important to […]
BasketballHammond Daily Star

Men’s basketball adds former Lion Roger Woods to coaching staff

The Southeastern Louisiana men’s basketball team has hired former Lion Roger Woods as assistant coach entering the 2021-22 season, third-year SLU men’s head basketball coach David Kiefer announced Wednesday. Woods, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, played for the Lions as a freshman in the 2012-13 season under former SLU head...
Pullman, WAKXLY

Former WSU women’s basketball coach June Daugherty dies at 64

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former WSU women’s basketball head coach June Daugherty passed away Monday. She was 64. Daugherty had an illustrious 29-year coaching career in the Inland Northwest which included Boise State from 1989–1996, Washington from 1996–2007 and WSU from 2007–2018. At WSU, Daugherty went 130–217 overall and got the Cougs to the WNIT postseason tournament three times, including a run to the semifinals in 2017.
NBAThe Tribune

Former CSU basketball star joins Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching staff

Another former Colorado State basketball player has reached the coaching realm’s promised land. Joining once-CSU women’s star Becky Hammon on the NBA sidelines –– who will soon enter her eighth season with San Antonio’s staff –– Milt Palacio became an official member of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Upon...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why Ohio State football’s recruitment of J.T. Tuimoloau was a show of patience by the coaching staff: Buckeyes recruiting

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ryan Day’s second recruiting class as the Ohio State football head coach finally concluded on July 4 when J.T. Tuimoloau committed. He was the final member of the class still on the board putting off his decision for months in favor of taking his official visits. The nation’s No. 3 player and No. 2 defensive lineman waited out the 15-month recruiting dead period as the Buckeyes continued to heavily recruit him. That cultivated with a June 18 visit where the coaching staff held no punches.
NBANBC Sports

Why college coach confident Moody will fit in with Warriors

The Warriors are going to love Moses Moody, almost as much as he will love them. So says his coach at the University of Arkansas, Eric Musselman, who spent three seasons as a head coach in the NBA, including two with the Warriors (2002-04). “He’s going to fit in well...
NFLThe State

Top Duke basketball recruiting target Dariq Whitehead announces his college decision

Despite a last-minute, $500,000 offer to play professionally next year, Dariq Whitehead plans to play in college for Duke. Whitehead, a 6-6, 190-pound small forward from Newark, New Jersey, committed to join Duke and play for new head coach Jon Scheyer beginning in 2022. He made his commitment public Sunday night in a Twitter video.
MarketsGolf.com

This is the swing data you should focus on, according to an expert coach

Welcome to the final installment of our three-part series on how to get the most out of golf lessons. In Part 1, we explained how to book lessons and find a teacher with whom you connect. In Part 2, we highlighted the importance of consistent training and practice. Here, with the help of GOLF.com’s instruction partner, GOLFTEC, we break down which launch-monitor data matters most.
Sportsextrainningsoftball.com

The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… “Did You Know FOCUS is Like a Muscle? We Can Train It!”

Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being simple:...
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

College hires former Division I player, coach to lead softball program

BREVARD COUNTY ― Eastern Florida State has a new head softball coach that boasts both playing and coaching experience at the Division I level. Shelby Petik, who played at Presbyterian College in South Carolina and who has served as an assistant coach at Presbyterian, Furman and Division II Coker, is set to take the helm as the head of EFSC’s softball program.
NFL247Sports

Former Hawkeye receiver earns first college coaching opportunity

Former Iowa great Marvin McNutt has accepted an opportunity to coach the wide receivers at Coe College, the school announced on Friday. In 2011, McNutt was named the conference's wide receiver of the year. That season, McNutt led team in receiving with 82 receptions for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Why earning a college degree is critical for career success

A primary concern of adults considering a return to college is whether the value of a degree is worth the time and money required to earn one, particularly when balancing the demands of a busy life. Research suggests that the answer is “yes.”. While programs like Bellarmine University’s online B.A....
College SportsTrumann Democrat

College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary can only imagine what it's like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. North Carolina State’s fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in. “As a...
College Sportsrestorationnewsmedia.com

College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

CHARLOTTE — Devin Leary can only imagine what it's like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. North Carolina State’s fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in. Want to read the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy