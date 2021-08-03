Why You Should Recruit Like a College Basketball Coach, According to a Former LinkedIn Exec

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ryan Day’s second recruiting class as the Ohio State football head coach finally concluded on July 4 when J.T. Tuimoloau committed. He was the final member of the class still on the board putting off his decision for months in favor of taking his official visits. The nation’s No. 3 player and No. 2 defensive lineman waited out the 15-month recruiting dead period as the Buckeyes continued to heavily recruit him. That cultivated with a June 18 visit where the coaching staff held no punches.