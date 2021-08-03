Everything You Need To Know About Ohio’s Two Special Primary Elections

Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, there’s a major battle over the future of your party taking place today in Ohio. Voters in two Buckeye State congressional districts will go to the polls on Tuesday for a pair of special primary elections that will effectively decide their next congresspeople. In the deep-blue 11th District, Democrats will once again choose between a progressive icon or an establishment stalwart. And in the red 15th District, the power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in Republican primaries will be put to the test for the second consecutive week. Here’s what to expect in each contest.