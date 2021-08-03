The Truth About Chopped's Bizarre Pilot Episode

Few cooking television shows are more instantly recognizable than Food Network's "Chopped." The program has been on since 2009, and each episode can take up to 12 hours to film, per Food Network. Millions of fans tune in to watch chefs prepare courses, as well as to see how the cooks thrive under the pressure of time constraints and when using a mystery basket of ingredients. Though audiences may come to see which competitor gets chopped, they also stay season after season for judges Alex Guarnaschelli and Maneet Chauhan, along with "Chopped's" lovable and inquisitive host Ted Allen. So, it might surprise fans to know just how different, and, frankly, quirky the pilot episode of "Chopped" was.