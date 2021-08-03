Cancel
Family Relationships

Help! My In-Laws Keep Forcing Us to Go on Lavish Vacations With Them.

By Jenée Desmond-Harris
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Longing for time alone: I recently returned from a weeklong vacation with my in-laws and I’m exhausted! I love my in-laws, but a week straight with them in close confines was frankly torture. My husband’s family is very close; in fact, we all live on the same street! We see each other almost daily and my mother-in-law babysits our kids during the week while we’re at work.

