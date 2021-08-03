Halo Infinite multiplayer will be missing fan-favorite assassinations at launch

The first Halo Infinite Multiplayer technical preview is kicking off this weekend and invites are currently being sent out. On the official Halo Waypoint forums, various users are reporting to have received an invite for the game’s first technical multiplayer test. On Twitter, well-known deal spotter Wario64 posted an image of the e-mail that 343 Industries sent out to Halo insiders who have opted in for Halo Infinite flighting. Last week, 343 Industries already teased the first tests for the game. According to the developer, this first flight will primarily focus on Infinite’s new multiplayer bots and the Academy Weapon Drills In addition, the team will also be testing how the game’s UI performs in action.