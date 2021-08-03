Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite multiplayer will be missing fan-favorite assassinations at launch

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halo Infinite apparently won't feature assassinations at launch. As first reported by Daily Research Plot, the fan-favorite feature will be entirely absent from Halo Infinite when it launches later this year. In a recent livestream, Halo Infinite developer Tom French revealed that esports players primarily skip out using assassinations in favor of melee kills due to the decreased time that it takes to kill players through the latter method.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassinations#Multiplayer#Launch Window#Daily Research Plot#French#Industries#Pvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesstevivor.com

First Halo Infinite multiplayer technical test coming “soon”

The first Halo Infinite multiplayer technical test will take place “soon”, according to developer 343 Industries. Taking place “as soon as next weekend” — which is actually this coming weekend — the technical test will be open to a limited number of Halo Insiders. 343 confirmed the test will focus...
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Reveals New Details on First Multiplayer Beta

343 Industries has revealed some all-new details related to the first beta phase that is being planned for Halo Infinite, prior to the upcoming shooter's official launch later this year. While 343 has been very clear for months now that Infinite would be having multiple betas in the lead up to launch, prior to this time, we haven't known what these trial periods would actually look like. Fortunately, that has now changed.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite bot-focused multiplayer beta could begin this weekend

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer technical test (or beta to the rest of the world) could begin this weekend, according to 343 Industries, and will feature a Slayer playlist against bots and scored weapon drill challenges. In the latest Inside Infinite blog post, the developer spoke more on its upcoming plans...
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Accessibility Settings Let You Move Beyond Red Vs. Blue

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer beta is beginning today, and developer 343 Industries has revealed much more of what you can expect from the next iteration of Halo multiplayer. In particular, the studio showed off the multiplayer settings, which include a bunch of new accessibility options like the ability to change Halo's iconic red and blue multiplayer colors.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview Starting This Weekend; Invites Are Being Sent Out

The first Halo Infinite Multiplayer technical preview is kicking off this weekend and invites are currently being sent out. On the official Halo Waypoint forums, various users are reporting to have received an invite for the game’s first technical multiplayer test. On Twitter, well-known deal spotter Wario64 posted an image of the e-mail that 343 Industries sent out to Halo insiders who have opted in for Halo Infinite flighting. Last week, 343 Industries already teased the first tests for the game. According to the developer, this first flight will primarily focus on Infinite’s new multiplayer bots and the Academy Weapon Drills In addition, the team will also be testing how the game’s UI performs in action.
Video GamesNewsweek

'Halo Infinite' Plagued With Bugs Preventing Xbox Fans From Joining the Beta

A constant "pending" error has left some Xbox players unable to join the new Halo Infinite flight test. As a quick recap, the flight test is essentially Halo Infinite's version of a multiplayer beta. Those who enrolled on the insider program (using the waypoint app) were considered as potential candidates and have been receiving email notifications over the past few days letting them know if their applications were successful.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite beta: 5 things you might have missed

The Halo Infinite beta is now underway until August 2, and thousands of players on both Xbox and PC are jumping into the game to test their mettle against AI enemies. We've spent several hours playing the test since it launched, and we've discovered some important details about the gameplay experience that some people might not know. Here are five things about Halo Infinite that players should keep in mind as they tear up the multiplayer battlefield.
Tom's Guide

Totally Rated: Halo Infinite multiplayer beta and OnePlus Nord 2 verdict

Totally Rated is the show that features reviews and opinions of what's hot in tech and gaming. It brings together journalists from around the net to talk about the happenings and releases of the past week. In this week’s episode, the show gets down with the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta,...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Halo Infinite debuts first multiplayer footage on Xbox One and Series X

In advance of this weekend’s Halo Infinite multiplayer Technical preview, developer 343 Industries held a new livestream that showcased new details and footage on the game. Even if you haven’t already gotten an invite to the test—and if you don’t have one by now, it’s probably too late—there was a ton to dig into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy