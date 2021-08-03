Halo Infinite multiplayer will be missing fan-favorite assassinations at launch
Halo Infinite apparently won't feature assassinations at launch. As first reported by Daily Research Plot, the fan-favorite feature will be entirely absent from Halo Infinite when it launches later this year. In a recent livestream, Halo Infinite developer Tom French revealed that esports players primarily skip out using assassinations in favor of melee kills due to the decreased time that it takes to kill players through the latter method.www.gamesradar.com
