Why this trailblazing new clinic is taking the London beauty scene by storm

Leicester Square is getting a high design upgrade with the opening of The Londoner, an exclusive “super boutique” hotel boasting 350 rooms, 16 stories, six concept eateries, a members club, cinema and wellness and event space. Designed in collaboration with architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the unique property is the latest project from one of the UK’s largest family-owned hotel groups, Edwardian Hotels London. Created to capture the spirit of the city, the Londoner offers a boutique approach rooted in hospitality at a larger-than-life scale, from the 200-square meter Tower Penthouse duplex suite to the expansive Trafalgar Suites, which cover 119 square meters complete with living areas, kitchenette, and a foyer. The minimal style and neutral palette complement the site’s floor-to-ceiling windows and fastidious attention to detail.
