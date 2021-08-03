Cancel
Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear movie adds six new cast members

By Emily Garbutt
Elizabeth Banks' next movie, Cocaine Bear, has added six actors to its cast, Deadline reports. Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Kahyun Kim, and Scott Seiss have joined the movie's cast, although it's not yet been confirmed which characters they'll be playing. They join existing cast members Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

