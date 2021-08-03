Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear movie adds six new cast members

The upcoming prequel to Stephen King's Pet Sematary just got a massive injection of cool now that Pam Grier has officially boarded the cast, as per Variety. It's only been two years since we last saw the story brought to life in the moderately successful retread directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, which in itself was a remake of the 1989 original that went on to get a largely unconnected sequel three years later, so the past was really the only place left to go.