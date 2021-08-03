Shandong Zhongguancun Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Industrial Park Phase II / Chinese and German Hang Architectural Design

Effective training in hospitality skills needs a clear structure: demonstration, practice, feedback, implementation and a solid follow up plan. “Hire for attitude, train for skills” is a famous motto in the hospitality industry. It means hotels should select employees who have certain personality traits, even if they do not know yet the specific skills needed on the job. Training will be delivered later to help employees acquire the relevant skills. I am afraid that it is more a motto than a reality in the hospitality industry. The problem with training is that it takes time and is not without effort. For this reason, training is often very limited, if not completely skipped, as reported by a student: “It often happened to me and my co-interns that we autonomously carried out a task, and in the end, we had to learn through an angry supervisor that half of it was wrong. This was quite demotivating and did not promote our learning process.”