Shandong Zhongguancun Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Industrial Park Phase II / Chinese and German Hang Architectural Design
Architects: Chinese and German Hang Architectural Design. Zhongguancun Leisure Complex in Weihai. Located in Yangting Town, south of Weihai City, Shandong Province, the project is phase II of Shandong Zhongguancun Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Industrial Park. The building covers an area of 4522 ㎡, while the landscape garden covers an area of 39478 ㎡. The design successfully presents a low-density leisure comprehensive center in the factory buildings of high-density Park, which provides humanistic leisure and entertainment place for the internal staff, so as to meet their needs of leisure and recuperation after daily work, and reduce the mental depression and injury brought by the mechanized work mode.www.archdaily.com
