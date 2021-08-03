Cancel
Tokyo, JP

Taking Home the Gold in Language

Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, hosts Ben Zimmer and Nicole Holliday chat about language at...

slate.com

Swimming & SurfingNew York Post

Lydia Jacoby takes home gold in women’s 100M breaststroke

Alaska has an Olympic swimming champion. Seventeen-year-old high schooler Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King. Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team. Now, she’s heading...
Animalssportswar.com

And hate squirrels in 7 languages

Sailing channels, Russian dash cam vids, fail videos 😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 08/03/2021 10:07PM. Sovereign citizen encounters with police. World War Two technologies. ** -- soldcokesatLane 08/03/2021 6:19PM. My kids are obsessed with the Primitive tool or Building channels. -- HokieSignGuy 08/03/2021 5:21PM. Jimmy dore, g n' r central, german...
Alaska StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Tokyo Olympics: Alaska teen takes home swimming gold

TOKYO — Alaska, of all places, has an Olympic champion at the pool. Seventeen-year-old Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending champion Lilly King on Tuesday. Jacoby was the first swimmer from the Arctic state ever to make the...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New Graphic Novel 'Celestia' Wanders An Earth That's No Longer Home

The question popped into my head when I first started thinking about Celestia, Manuele Fior's new cli-fi graphic novel: Does anybody actually read cli-fi? (That's "climate fiction," the trendy-since-2013 genre whose authors delve into the narrative and thematic implications of the Earth boiling and killing us all.) Confession: I don't. Call it moral weakness, call it a dereliction of journalism — I simply don't have the energy for it. Just like everyone else in cli-fi's intended audience, I am acutely aware of the problem of climate change. But that means that I'm also terrified down to my core by the problem of climate change. Every day, as I go through my little, human-sized daily routine, the fact of incipient planetary destruction throbs in the back of my brain like a chancre. When it's novel-reading time, the last thing I want to do is viscerally experience the flooded Manhattan of Kim Stanley Robinson's New York 2140 or the nested catastrophes of James Bradley's Clade.
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Allman Brings Home Gold

Lisa Allman loves sharing a photo of her daughter Valarie when she was a little girl, posing in her dance outfit at the Hotel Hershey. Fast forward 20 years and that little girl in a leotard is an Olympic gold medal winner. “You know it’s crazy,” Lisa Allman told The Sun. “We’ve been doing this for a decade … We’re […]
SportsABC Action News

Weightlifter Talakhadze breaks weightlifting records, takes home gold

On the final day of competition in Olympic weightlifting, Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze finished with a bang by setting three world records and taking home the gold. On Wednesday, the defending Rio Olympic gold medalist lifted 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 488 kilograms, the Associated Press reported.
Kidsromper.com

25 Rare Girl Names As Unique As Your Child

Baby naming is a tough business. You want the name you pick to suit the personality of your child while exemplifying their originality. Family names are great as are old standards, but if you want your child to stand out, the best thing to do is seek out a rare name.
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
MusicRolling Stone

Children Collide Share New Single, ‘Man of The People’

This month is set to see beloved indie-rockers Children Collide releasing their fourth album (and first since 2013), Time Itself. However, before the full album arrives in just a few weeks, the group have some more surprises up their sleeves, unveiling a new single and a run of national tour dates.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.

