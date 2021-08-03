Atletico Madrid linked with Gonzalo Montiel as Kieran Trippier replacement
Atletico Madrid have been linked with River Plate and Argentina right-back Gonzalo Montiel as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier. Trippier has been holding out for a return to the Premier League all summer. But while Atletico have Sime Vrsaljko and Santiago Arias in the squad, they are expected to dip into the market to replace the England international if his valuation is met.www.90min.com
