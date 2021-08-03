Atletico Madrid linked with Gonzalo Montiel as Kieran Trippier replacement

Yesterday, the soccer world stopped, slack-jawed and drooling in the middle of the street, when news broke that Lionel Messi and Barcelona, after 21 years, 34 trophies, and 672 goals, had officially split. Though the writing has been on the wall for awhile—including a near transfer last summer—the news still sent a shockwave across the globe. Nowhere, however, was the fallout more devastating than in the Catalan capital itself, where fans gathered in the streets to mourn the diminutive GOAT as if he had passed from this dimension (most likely he’s headed to Paris).