José Mourinho and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka have made no secret about their desire to team up this season in Roma. While the Mourinho-Xhaka Mutual Admiration Society hasn't exactly taken out a daily ad in the paper, thanks to a series of social media posts, likes, and all that jazz, the entire football world has operated under the assumption that The Special One and Xhaka would finally work in tandem at the Stadio Olimpico this season. However, what many assumed was a fait accompli has been waylaid by protracted negotiations between the two clubs over the past several weeks.