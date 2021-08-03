Alaska Airlines Sale: Get One-Way Fares as Low as $39
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Have postponed weddings, family reunions, girls' trips, or honeymoons on your calendar for the latter half of the year? Alaska Airlines is counting on it, naming itself the ‘Official Airline of Rescheduled Events’ and launching its biggest sale of 2021 to help you get to those events at a wallet-friendly price.www.cntraveler.com
Comments / 0