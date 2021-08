We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a dog owner and you’ve spent any part of the past year and a half working, living, and decompressing primarily at home, you’ve likely spent time wondering what will happen to your dog once you start venturing out into the world again. You’re not alone: Pet adoptions were on the rise during shelter-in-place orders, and your dog has likely gotten very used to having you around.