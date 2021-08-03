Cutting Income Tax Rates: A Happy Rx For Prosperity—Always
While the White House and congressional Democrats are feverishly trying to enact massive, economy-killing tax increases, numerous states are going in the opposite direction by cutting them. These local officials recognize that reducing the tax burden on their citizens will give them more prosperity and the higher revenues that come with better times. Arizona, Ohio, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Louisiana, Idaho and New Hampshire have all passed reductions in state income taxes.www.forbes.com
