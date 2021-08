HSBC shares in Hong Kong jumped more than 3% following earnings release. On NYSE, the stock is up 1.56%. In an announcement that has taken the industry by storm and caught experts unaware, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has announced that its Pre-tax profit for the first half of the year is $10.84 billion, a figure that is more than double what it recorded in the January-to-June period last year.