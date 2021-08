PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The new school year is coming up fast which comes with many challenges, but parents of middle schoolers and teens have some unique hurdles. One company has a solution to help kids get engaged and learn some skills ahead of the fall. Scott Shickler, founder and CEO of “7 Mindsets,” joined AM Extra Friday to discuss one of his company’s programs, BizTec Camp, where students learn how to start and run their own business.