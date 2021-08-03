Cancel
Mendota, IL

Bee Keeping in Mendota Subject of Special Meeting Thursday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – A special Mendota Council meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 about potentially allowing bee keeping within the city limits. The matter was first brought forward by residents interested in having hives last month. According to 3rd Ward Alderman Jay Miller a bee keeping club will be speaking in favor of changing the rules in the city. Modifications in fencing ordinances are also scheduled to be discussed.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

