Bee Keeping in Mendota Subject of Special Meeting Thursday
MENDOTA – A special Mendota Council meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 about potentially allowing bee keeping within the city limits. The matter was first brought forward by residents interested in having hives last month. According to 3rd Ward Alderman Jay Miller a bee keeping club will be speaking in favor of changing the rules in the city. Modifications in fencing ordinances are also scheduled to be discussed.www.walls102.com
