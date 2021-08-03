Cancel
Family Relationships

I’m Drowning in Newborn Care

By Doyin Richards
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I had our first baby four months ago, and I can’t seem to get my husband to engage. He’s never been great at helping with housework or cooking but it’s gotten worse since the baby arrived; he forgets or leaves it so late that I end up doing it myself. He doesn’t feed or change the baby unless asked and doesn’t bathe him unless we do it together. He says he is nervous, but he won’t try. He has also started doing a lot of overtime and self-employed projects, so it’s not unusual for him to be gone from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and to be out on the weekend as well. I have tried telling him I’m struggling and feel I’m not coping, that I’m lonely, tired and in pain (I had a problematic delivery), but I’m not getting anywhere. I don’t know what to do, and I want to set up good habits before I have to go back to work.

