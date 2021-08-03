Legislator Anker Honors Middle Island Fire Department Members at Installation Dinner

Recently, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the Middle Island Fire Department’s 73rd Annual Fire District Inspection and Installation Dinner at the newly constructed Middle Island Firehouse. Legislator Anker joined other elected officials in honoring the newly installed incoming officers as well as others for their achievements, including Michael Golden, EMT of the Year and High Point Award recipient; Erik Kahl, Fire Fighter of the Year; David Pfister, Firefighter Probie of the Year; Harjinder Singh, EMS Member of the Year and High Point Award recipient; Vicki Volpe, High Point Award recipient, Walter Olszewski, High Point Award recipient: and Jaime Dickinson, in grateful appreciation of his service as the Fire District Mechanic. In addition, this year’s Anthony Catania Award was presented to Marcel Rosenfeld, who also was a High Point Award recipient.