'Battlefield V' Now Free; Here's How To Claim It

By Marc Santos
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s Prime Gaming is following through with its promise to give “Battlefield V” away for free following its previous “Battlefield 1” giveaway a few weeks ago. Prime Gaming subscribers can get their free copy of “Battlefield V” by heading over to the Prime Gaming website and claiming the game directly from there. This will provide users with a 20-character redeemable code for Origin, EA’s dedicated game store and launcher.

