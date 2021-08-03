'Battlefield V' Now Free; Here's How To Claim It

Garena Free Fire is all set to roll out the much anticipated and enhanced version of Free Fire in the form of Free Fire Max soon. The ‘max’ version boasts rich visuals, realistic animations, and other features that’ll deem the current as perhaps the light version of the game in the future. While Free Fire Max is already available for Pre-registration in the Middle East region, in some servers all over the world it’s not even available for testing yet. Presently, it’s available for open Beta testing in the Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam servers, only. Though, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Free Fire players can’t experience the ‘Max’ version before its official release. Today, in this article, we shall look into how players from anywhere around the world can download and play Free Fire Max.