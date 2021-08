FERRYSBURG — Participants were happy that cooler temperatures and a nice breeze made conditions nice for the Coast Guard Festival Community Picnic on Sunday.

“The kids are loving it,” said Emily Stearley, chairperson of the Ferrysburg Recreation Committee, which organizes the annual event at Coast Guard Park in Ferrysburg. “It’s fun to be able to plan things that my family can participate in and that the community can, too.”