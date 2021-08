Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Twilio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.