Straw is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. Straw will take a seat after he started in center field in his first five games with Cleveland since being acquired from the Astros ahead of last week's trade deadline. He led off each of the past three contests -- all against left-handed starting pitchers -- and went a collective 3-for-13 with a double and a stolen base over that time. Oscar Mercado will replace Straw in the Cleveland outfield Thursday.