Heaney is scheduled to start in his Yankees debut Monday against the Orioles in New York, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rather than making a big swing to upgrade their rotation ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees opted for a buy-low move with the addition of Heaney, who turned in a solid 20.4 K-BB% but a less palatable 5.27 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 18 starts with the Angels. Though most of his peripherals point to some likely improvement in his ERA, Heaney has been bit hard by the long ball (1.5 HR/9) this season, and Yankee Stadium won't be the most favorable environment for him to make progress on that front.