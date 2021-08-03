Richfield home with ties to Underground Railroad will be preserved
One of the oldest homes in Richfield can age peacefully now. The Oviatt House, which has ties to the Underground Railroad and abolitionist John Brown, will be preserved. The 185-year-old home off state Route 303 was on the verge of demolition last year before local preservationists embarked on a campaign to save it. The Richfield Joint Recreation District board voted 6-1 in November 2019 to raze the building, citing its deteriorating condition and a lack of money to repair or maintain it.www.beaconjournal.com
Comments / 2