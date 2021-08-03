Cancel
Reston, VA

Morning Notes

By Angela Woolsey
 3 days ago

Reston Mother Among Those Affected by Return of Evictions — "Gladys Suarez has lived in her Reston apartment for 20 years with her daughter and 4-year-old grandson. When she fell behind on rent after COVID-19 affected her housecleaning job, a federal eviction moratorium gave her some peace of mind. Now that the moratorium has ended, Virginia eviction courts are busy processing the pandemic backlog of cases, and Suarez has found herself packing all her family's belongings into boxes, with her scheduled eviction just days away." [WUSA9]

