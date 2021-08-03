Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Survey: Less than half of parents likely to have children receive COVID vaccine

By Alyson Sulaski Wyckoff
aappublications.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Less than half of parents reported that they are likely to have their children receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey of 1,745 parents. The national survey conducted from February to March also found that a child’s doctor...

www.aappublications.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Vaccinations#Covid#Szilagyi Pg#Democratic#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Internal CDC Doc Reportedly Shows Less Than 0.1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Symptomatic Breakthrough Cases

Symptomatic breakthrough cases of Covid-19 only represent .098 percent of the nation’s vaccinated population, according to an unpublished Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by ABC News. The internal documents reportedly determined that roughly 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases have occurred as of last week, while more than 156...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Less Than Half Of Hospital Employees Vaccinated At LA+USC Medical Center, Olive View UCLA Medical Center In Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – As concerns over unvaccinated COVID-19 infected patients overwhelming hospitals in Los Angeles, data suggests that a large number of employees at area hospitals aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus either. At County USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, federal data shows about half of the workers have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The same is true at Olive View UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar. Some doctors said that vaccination rates at hospitals often reflect the rates of the population or community that it serves and that health care workers are not immune to all the same misinformation everyone else sees. “It...
ScienceForbes

Fully Vaccinated Half As Likely To Catch Delta Covid Variant And Less Likely To Infect Others, Study Finds

People who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are half as likely to be infected with the delta coronavirus variant than those who have not been vaccinated, according to a new study led by researchers at Imperial College London, though the scientists warned a new vaccine targeting the infectious delta variant may be needed to combat concerns over vaccine efficacy.
Van Buren County, MIWWMT

Parents weigh whether to vaccinate their children for COVID-19 before school starts

Parents who wanted their children fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 school year had to plan well in advance during summer vacation. As of Monday, July 26, 2021, the Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot approved for children 12 and older. It requires a three-week break between the first and second doses, as well as two additional weeks after the second dose to be considered fully vaccinated. That means it takes five weeks after the first dose to reach full immunity.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Less Than 0.001% of Fully Vaccinated Die from COVID: Report

Less than 1% of people who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus has been hospitalized or died from the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Less than 0.004% of Americans fully vaccinated face hospitalization after a breakthrough case and less than 0.001% died due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy