Sullivan County, IN

Sullivan County Man Arrested After Police Chase

waovam.com
 3 days ago

A Sullivan County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife, and leading police on a chase. A woman reported her ex-husband, Johnny Turpin Jr., had held a pair of scissors against her throat and caused a small cut. She also said Turpin took her handgun and threatened to hurt himself if she called police. Police tried to pull Turpin over, but he drove off and a chase ensued. Officers finally caught up with Turpin, and took him into custody.

www.waovam.com

