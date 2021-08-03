Sullivan County Man Arrested After Police Chase

A Sullivan County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-wife, and leading police on a chase. A woman reported her ex-husband, Johnny Turpin Jr., had held a pair of scissors against her throat and caused a small cut. She also said Turpin took her handgun and threatened to hurt himself if she called police. Police tried to pull Turpin over, but he drove off and a chase ensued. Officers finally caught up with Turpin, and took him into custody.