Rest And Recharge At The Quiet Historic Bridgewater Inn In Illinois
We all need a quiet getaway sometimes, one in which relaxing and recharging in a comfortable setting are necessary. The historic city of Mount Carroll is home to a beautiful historic hotel where you can do just that. Bridgewater Inn provides ideal accommodations for those who are looking for some peace and quiet.
Doesn't a place where you can rest and relax without the distractions of daily life seem wonderful?
Address: Bridgewater Inn at the Historic Glenview, 116 E Market St, Mt Carroll, IL 61053, USA
