Rest And Recharge At The Quiet Historic Bridgewater Inn In Illinois

We all need a quiet getaway sometimes, one in which relaxing and recharging in a comfortable setting are necessary. The historic city of Mount Carroll is home to a beautiful historic hotel where you can do just that. Bridgewater Inn provides ideal accommodations for those who are looking for some peace and quiet.

Constructed in 1886, this historic building was originally called the Glenview and was built as a luxury hotel. It eventually became known as the "Crown Jewel" of Mount Carroll. Although the hotel has changed hands and its name since then, it is considered "Carroll County's oldest working hotel."

While the property has been updated for modern life, the entrance doors and the pine flooring are original. To stay here is to experience the history of a bygone era.

The amenities are basic, and there are no televisions to be found (and no gym for that matter), but it will be both comfortable and quiet.

Within the Bridgewater Inn are four rooms with private baths and six sleeping rooms, all clean and comfortable for an enjoyable stay in downtown Mount Carroll.

Decorated with antique furnishings and artwork, the recently renovated King Suite is located on the first floor and is fit for a king! Enjoy the comfort of a king bed and a full private bathroom.

The other first-floor room is the Queen Suite which has a full-sized bed, a sleeper sofa, and a private bathroom as well.

Each of the six sleeping rooms includes a full-sized bed and sink, and there's a bathroom located across the hall. This is the perfect choice for someone who prefers more a more rustic ambiance.

Doesn’t a place where you can rest and relax without the distractions of daily life seem wonderful? Would you like to spend the night at the Bridgewater Inn located in Mount Carroll, Illinois? If so, you can book your stay on the website and give their Facebook page a follow.

Address: Bridgewater Inn at the Historic Glenview, 116 E Market St, Mt Carroll, IL 61053, USA