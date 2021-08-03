Rest And Recharge At The Quiet Historic Bridgewater Inn In Illinois

Cancel
We all need a quiet getaway sometimes, one in which relaxing and recharging in a comfortable setting are necessary. The historic city of Mount Carroll is home to a beautiful historic hotel where you can do just that. Bridgewater Inn provides ideal accommodations for those who are looking for some peace and quiet.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNun0_0bG6fOGq00
Constructed in 1886, this historic building was originally called the Glenview and was built as a luxury hotel. It eventually became known as the "Crown Jewel" of Mount Carroll. Although the hotel has changed hands and its name since then, it is considered "Carroll County's oldest working hotel."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyjW5_0bG6fOGq00
While the property has been updated for modern life, the entrance doors and the pine flooring are original. To stay here is to experience the history of a bygone era.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2AJP_0bG6fOGq00
The amenities are basic, and there are no televisions to be found (and no gym for that matter), but it will be both comfortable and quiet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOmn4_0bG6fOGq00
Within the Bridgewater Inn are four rooms with private baths and six sleeping rooms, all clean and comfortable for an enjoyable stay in downtown Mount Carroll.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfi1S_0bG6fOGq00
Decorated with antique furnishings and artwork, the recently renovated King Suite is located on the first floor and is fit for a king! Enjoy the comfort of a king bed and a full private bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbW9A_0bG6fOGq00
The other first-floor room is the Queen Suite which has a full-sized bed, a sleeper sofa, and a private bathroom as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQmX6_0bG6fOGq00
Each of the six sleeping rooms includes a full-sized bed and sink, and there's a bathroom located across the hall. This is the perfect choice for someone who prefers more a more rustic ambiance.

Doesn’t a place where you can rest and relax without the distractions of daily life seem wonderful? Would you like to spend the night at the Bridgewater Inn located in Mount Carroll, Illinois? If so, you can book your stay on the website and give their Facebook page a follow.

If you’re looking for another quiet escape, read about the Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park.

Address: Bridgewater Inn at the Historic Glenview, 116 E Market St, Mt Carroll, IL 61053, USA

