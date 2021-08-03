Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democratic leaders should think twice before crushing progressive primary challenges

By David Faris
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday's Democratic primary in Ohio's 11th congressional district, for the November special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge, feels like an extension of the acrimonious 2016 presidential primaries between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. That's because one of Sanders' most prominent allies, former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner, is seeking the nomination. And because her sometimes acerbic style alienated senior Democrats with very long memories, leading Democrats including Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-N.C.), the Congressional Black Caucus' PAC, and Clinton herself, have thrown their considerable weight behind Turner's opponent, Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairwoman Shontel Brown, who has since erased Turner's early lead. Even Marcia Fudge's mom has gotten in on the anti-Turner action.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Perot
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Presidential Primaries#Democratic Primary#Dnc#Democratic Voters#Dnc#The Green Party#Green Party#American#Gop#Reform Party#The Democratic Party#The Farmer Labor Party#Fudge Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Nina Turner defeated by Democratic establishment — her loss is the oligarchy's gain

The Democratic primary race for a vacant congressional seat in northeast Ohio was a fierce battle between status quo politics and calls for social transformation. In the end, when votes were counted Tuesday night, transactional business-as-usual had won by almost 6 percent. But the victory of a corporate Democrat over a progressive firebrand did nothing to resolve the wide and deep disparity of visions at the Democratic Party's base nationwide.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Ohio special election: A good day for Democrats

Democrats got a double dose of welcome news in two Ohio special congressional elections yesterday, fending off a left-wing candidate in one district, while a Donald Trump -backed coal lobbyist won the Republican nod in another. It's usually a mistake to make too much of special elections. But Democratic leaders,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Ohio StateNewsweek

This is Joe Biden's Party Now | Opinion

This is Joe Biden's party now. That was the indisputable message sent after Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown defeated former Ohio state senator Nina Turner in the Democratic primary to succeed Marcia Fudge. The special election to fill the seat in Ohio's 11th Congressional District will be held in a few months, but the outcome is already known, given that it is one of the bluest districts in the country.
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner slammed for claiming she 'didn't lose this race,' 'evil money manipulated' election

Nina Turner is facing blowback from both sides of the political aisle after she blamed her special election primary loss Tuesday night in Ohio on "evil money." Turner, a progressive former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in the race to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s old seat representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

No, the Ohio Race Wasn't About Hillary v. Bernie or 'Evil Money' | Opinion

If you've spent the past few months watching the special election in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, which held its Democratic primary this past week, you might think the Bernie vs. Hillary wars never ended. High-profile Bernie Sanders ally and former Ohio state senator Nina Turner faced off with local councilwoman Shontel Brown, who earned the support of Clinton, in a race to replace Democratic congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who was elevated to the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy