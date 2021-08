Crazy Days, hosted by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Merchants Association, is set for Aug. 12-14. A Crazy Days contest is going on now: Guess the number of items in jars on a slip of paper with your name and phone number and enter at Home Grown Quilts on Main Street, where the jars are located in the store window. Enter by Saturday, Aug. 14, 1 p.m. Prizes will be in Mammoth Bucks and will be $200 for first, $150 for second, $100 for third. Use Mammoth Bucks at most stores in Grangeville.