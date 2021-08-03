Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School Bus Safety on Authorities’ Minds at Beginning of School Year

waovam.com
 3 days ago

Police agencies throughout the state are increasing patrols this back-to-school season to protect students going to and from school. Starting as early as this week, officers will be out in greater numbers watching for stop-arm violations and motorists driving dangerously along school bus stops and in school zones. This is...

www.waovam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Putnam County, TNnewstalk941.com

Putnam Schools Face Bus Driver Shortage Entering School Year

Putnam County’s need for more school bus driver’s remains an issue for the school system. Transportation Supervisor Kim Bradford said the district shortage has been affecting each school since the middle of last year. “We are nine routes down,” Bradford said. “We have been able to reroute routes. They are...
Opelika, ALwrbl.com

Opelika City Schools requiring masks to begin school year

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Effective August 9, 2021, the Opelika City Schools will require that masks/face coverings be worn while inside school buildings. Masks will not be required for outside activities such as PE and athletics. The decision to require masks is based on guidance from local health officials and East Alabama Medical Center. “Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.” The Opelika City Schools will continue to monitor the local COVID data in hopes that the local conditions improve and the mask requirement will become optional in the near future.
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana police boosting patrols to enforce school bus safety

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 Indiana police agencies will be boosting their patrols this fall to crack down on school bus stop-arm violations and dangerous driving near school bus stops and in school zones. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the extra patrols Wednesday and urged motorists to keep watch for school...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth & Cohen Re-introduce Legislation To Improve School Bus Safety Ahead Of Students Going Back To School

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As students across Illinois prepare to return to school for the beginning of the new school year, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) Committee, and Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN-09) re-introduced the School Bus Safety Act to help keep students safe as they travel to and from school while also helping prevent accidents involving school buses. Their legislation would implement safety recommendations Continue Reading
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Hamilton County Traffic Safety Partnership increasing school bus safety patrols as students return to the classroom

Hamilton County Council Traffic Safety Partnership announced Friday that it will increase patrols this back-to-school season to protect students going to and from school. Starting as early as next week, officers will be out in greater numbers watching for stop-arm violations and motorists driving dangerously along school bus stops and in school zones.
Missouri StateDaily Journal

Motorists reminded to watch for students

Students across Missouri are preparing to begin their 2021-2022 school year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be vigilant always, but especially near school zones, playgrounds, bicycle paths, and crosswalks when schools are in session. Expect pedestrian and bicycle traffic to increase near schools on days where the...
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Gwinnett County Public School shares bus safety tips

ATLANTA, GA - On August 3, Gwinnett County Public School announced bus safety tips for the 2021-2022 school year. The county had placed more than 300 hundred cameras in the school areas to detect any school bus drivers who broke the rules illegally or driving above speed limits in the school area. The county also reminds all school bus drivers to always be aware of speed limits. This is to ensure the safety of the students.
Kanawha County, WVWOWK

Kanawha County stepping up school bus safety and patrolling

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Some counties in the Mountain State head back to school starting next week, so local law enforcement is stepping up to make sure children are kept safe. The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office and Ambulance Authority will have patrol cars at schools throughout the county to...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

MD districts working to recruit, hire bus drivers ahead of school year

BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF) - After a school year with fewer transportation needs due to the pandemic, some Maryland districts are working to rebuild staff to drive school buses. A search on Ziprecruiter for bus driver openings in Maryland turns up hundreds of positions at school districts, universities, and for private companies all over the state.
Tipton County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

New school year begins for students in Tipton County

TIPTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Schools kicked off the new school year Tuesday. As students walked into Munford High School, they were greeted by Principal Courtney Fee. “It’s great to think about the students coming back and getting to see them face to face,” Fee said. The district is...
Savannah, GAWTGS

Savannah-Chatham Co. schools to require masks when school year begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will require masks to start the upcoming school year. Superintendent Ann Levett made the announcement Tuesday morning during a back-to-school event. The move comes a day after the city of Savannah reinstated its mask mandate. SCCPSS students return to...
Trafficmainstreet-nashville.com

Following school bus safety protocols keeps everyone safe

The start of school is just around the corner and Charlotte Moore, Transportation director, Fort Campbell schools, hopes parents will educate themselves and their children on bus safety. When the bus stops, you stop. Moore said one of the most dangerous traffic violations committed during the school season is failing...
ncadvertiser.com

Boy's death on school's locked bus a grim reminder to exercise caution

A recent tragedy in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, can only be described as heart-wrenching. The cause of the incident must be identified so the knowledge can be used to prevent a recurrence. A 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a school bus operated by a private nursery school in the city....
Terre Haute, INWTHI

VCSC looks to hire bus drivers for upcoming school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is recruiting bus drivers before the upcoming school year begins. The Vigo County School Corporation offers free training for employees, including helping applicants earn the required CDL-B permit through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. CDL Adult Education classes are available throughout the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy