School Bus Safety on Authorities’ Minds at Beginning of School Year

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Effective August 9, 2021, the Opelika City Schools will require that masks/face coverings be worn while inside school buildings. Masks will not be required for outside activities such as PE and athletics. The decision to require masks is based on guidance from local health officials and East Alabama Medical Center. “Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.” The Opelika City Schools will continue to monitor the local COVID data in hopes that the local conditions improve and the mask requirement will become optional in the near future.