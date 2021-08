England bounced back with the ball on the second morning of the Lord’s Test against India dragging the tourists back to 346 for seven.Joe Root’s side managed just three wickets in 90 overs of toil on day one but bettered that haul before lunch, claiming four for 70 to move the game along at pace.India resumed in a dominant position on 276 for three, with centurion KL Rahul starting on 127 not out but things began to take a turn almost immediately as the opener’s long resistance was finally broken.After seeing off the home attack for three full sessions...