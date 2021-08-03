Cancel
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Tonopah Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 108 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Aguila Valley and Tonopah Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very High Heat Risk. Increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heat Cramps#Heat Exhaustion#Excessive Heat Warning
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pima A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 636 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northeast of Santa Rosa, or 33 miles south of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells and Mountain Village. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
Lenawee County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenawee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lenawee County through 815 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or near Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Onsted around 720 PM EDT. Adrian around 740 PM EDT. Blissfield around 805 PM EDT. Britton around 810 PM EDT. Deerfield around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton and Sand Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR PINAL COUNTY At 700 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN LUNA COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of White Signal, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant and northwestern Luna Counties.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 38 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ventana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 PM MST At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 36 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 753 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles south of Maricopa to 6 miles north of Casa Grande to near Randolph, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 176 and 194. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 153. AZ Route 238 near mile marker 44. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Coolidge, Maricopa, La Palma, Blackwater, Olberg, Randolph, Stanfield, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy category and is forecast to range from the Moderate to Unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mellette; Todd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TODD AND SOUTHWESTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for eastern Todd and eastern Mellette Counties until 1045 PM CDT.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST FOR PINAL COUNTY At 700 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 153 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for south central and southwestern South Dakota. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Haakon, northwestern Mellette and northeastern Jackson Counties through 930 PM MDT/1030 PM CDT/ At 853 PM MDT/953 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Kirley to near Midland to 6 miles west of Intersection of Highway 83 and White River. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 166 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 905 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall earlier, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. Therefore, the Flash Flood Warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of St. Francis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but light rainfall may linger into the early morning hours. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dundy County through 815 PM MDT At 802 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Benkelman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40-50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 810 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

