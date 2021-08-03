Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Effingham, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh and Long. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * From Noon EDT today through this evening. * Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible with the highest amounts occurring along and east of Interstate 95, including both the Charleston and Savannah Metro Areas. Some of this rain will fall in a period of less than 3 hours, which could lead to areas of flash flooding.